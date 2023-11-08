NAPLES | How a senior living facility is bringing the world to its residents' hands

NAPLES, Fla. — "We're limited where we live here," said Virginia Bailey, a resident of Vi at Bentley Village, but now her community is allowing her to see outside of the confinements of her apartment walls without ever leaving.

The concept of Virtual Reality is fairly new but researchers have already begun seeing just how much the new idea can help the community, specifically those with dementia or other memory-related diseases.

One Naples senior living facility is partaking in the opportunity to serve as a pilot group for Rendevers Virtual Realty for Seniors Program.

"It was right at the end of COVID so nobody had traveled much at all," said Keri Gallagher, Lifestyle Manager at Bentley Villages Assisted Living. "It was a great way to get out of the building and see the world again."

Gallagher notes the program updates every week, which allows the residents to safely see the world as it is today.

"It's a mental stimulator and a lot of our other activities aren't here," said Bailey.

It is not only bringing them the joy of sight-seeing but also helping those in their Memory Care Unit spark the best moments of their past in their mind.

"I gave him the address of my parent's home and she brought it right up," said Bailey. "It was great to see it again."