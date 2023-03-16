Collier County Fair begins today, through March 26

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Fair is open for the 2023 event, now through March 26.

It's happening at the Collier County Fairgrounds, just past Immokalee Road in Naples.

There will be rides and more than 150 vendors, selling fair favorites such as funnel cake.

The president of the Collier County Fair said residents can expect some new things this year, including a new Wave Swinger ride and The Hulk ride.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids,

The livestock auction, a big event at the fair, is happening next Saturday, March 25.