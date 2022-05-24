Watch
Collier County deputy spots stolen vehicle, returns it to rightful owner

NaplesCrime
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 24, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — According to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a deputy was heading east on U.S. 41 East when he noticed a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with a broken-out window.

The deputy was suspicious the vehicle might be stolen, so it pulled behind the Chevrolet Cruze to check its registration. The driver turned onto a residential street and sped up to 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The deputy then pulled over the driver, 52-year-old Timothy Matt Yardley, finding out that his license had been suspended for years. The deputy also saw that the vehicle Yardley was driving had been reported stolen.

Police took Yardley into custody and charged him with two felonies: grand theft auto and a third subsequent violation of driving with a suspended license.

According to the CCSO Facebook post, the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was returned to its owner at the scene.

