Collier County deputies use drone to track down wanted felon

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies used a Dron Unit to track down a man wanted on multiple felony warrants Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of South 5th Street and Palmetto Avenue. As the deputy approached the vehicle, a man in the passenger seat opened the door and ran.

The deputy recognized the man as 37-year-old Christopher Martinez, a convicted felon.

Deputies deployed a drone to locate Martinez. He was found hiding in nearby woods.

Martinez was placed under arrest on the felony warrants, as well as resisting arrest.

Martinez also faces charges of resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license from an incident in October.