Collier County Deputies search for suspect in armed robbery of Naples store

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Naples store.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Variedades Guatemala, a local store on Collier Boulevard.

No one was injured during the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information to contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

