Collier County deputies rescue cow stuck in canal

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Agriculture Bureau deputies rescued a cow in a canal Sunday afternoon.

According to CCSO, the deputies arrived at the location of 30th Ave S.E. off Everglades Blvd. when they saw the cow. CCSO said the cow was found exhausted after attempting to free itself over and over. The cow was roped before deputies entered the canal to push it out.

The cow was pulled for about 50 yards in chest-deep water before it finally was rescued.

Two other citizens saw the cow and offered their help to the deputies.

The intense pulling process lasted for about three hours.

“Our Agriculture Bureau deputies braved the heat and the hazards that lurk in our canals to save this cow from what well could have been its demise. I applaud their dedication and service to our community.”

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

The CCSO Bureau deputies are Certified Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue Specialists. The cow was pulled out of the canal and over the rocky bank on a rescue glide so it would not receive any injuries from the rocks and debris.

Once the cow was pulled to safety, deputies loaded the cow into the trailer and returned the cow to its owner.