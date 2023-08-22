Collier County Deputies investigate a person they say pose a threat to Barron Collier High School

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating after taking a person into custody who they say may pose a threat to Barron Collier High School.

CCSO says shortly before 12:30 p.m. deputies received a call about a person who may pose a threat to the school and students.

CCSO says they worked with the school to ensure the proper procedures for students' safety.

According to CCSO, the investigation found the subject at an off-campus location and detectives were able to take them into custody.