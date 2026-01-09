Collier County deputies charge 18-year-old with threatening to kill ICE agents

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man has been arrested after Collier County deputies said he made threats of violence against ICE agents on social media.

18-year-old Holden Manning is charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.

The sheriff's office got a tip about a social media post calling for the murder of ICE agents, according to deputies. An investigation determined that Manning made the post and detectives found him Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. He was booked into the Collier County Jail.