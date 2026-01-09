Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Collier County deputies charge 18-year-old with threatening to kill ICE agents

Deputies said Holden Manning made the threatening posts on social media.
Holden Manning
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Holden Manning
Posted

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man has been arrested after Collier County deputies said he made threats of violence against ICE agents on social media.

18-year-old Holden Manning is charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.

The sheriff's office got a tip about a social media post calling for the murder of ICE agents, according to deputies. An investigation determined that Manning made the post and detectives found him Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. He was booked into the Collier County Jail.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.