Collier County deputies arrest man who swam across canal to flee

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he fled from a traffic stop and swam through a canal to avoid deputies.

Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies spotted 30-year-old Aurelio Reyes going 77 miles per hour in a 45 zone.

Deputies attempted to pull him over on Livingston Road near Radio Road, but Reyes ignored them and continued speeding. He then came to a stop near Kings Way and exited his pickup truck.

Deputies, K9 and Aviation units searched for Reyes and eventually located him swimming in a canal near Foxfire Lane. Deputies met him at the water's edge and placed him under arrest.

Reyes also faces charges of possession of cocaine and possession of narcotic paraphernalia. While taking inventory of the pickup, deputies found cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia, along with several open beer cans in the front seat.