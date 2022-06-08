Watch
Collier County deputies arrest armed felon with drugs

Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 08, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — A two-time convicted armed felon was put behind bars for charges of violence and possession of drugs according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

“This arrest shows how the men and women of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office will never stop working to keep our community safe, especially from violence and drugs.”
Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk

The 28-year-old Daniel Museasu was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm Tuesday night near his residence at Golden Gate Pkwy in Naples.

After deputies found him in possession of a handgun and cocaine he was sent to Naples Jail Center.

