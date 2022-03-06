Collier County Deputies arrest man after bar fight

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Collier County Deputies were reportedly conducting a bar check at the SandBar in Marco Island when they saw a group of males fighting from inside the bar on March 5.

The Deputies reportedly ran to break up the fight but while they were doing so, many individuals were yelling out to the Deputies that one of the men involved in the fight was the bar’s bouncer. Deputies noted that when they pulled the man off of the bouncer, he had a cut above his right eye, according to the police report.

As the Deputy was reportedly struggling to keep the man on the ground, additional units arrived at the scene. The man was still fighting with Deputies and reportedly had kicked a Sergeant in the leg and spit blood from his mouth onto the Sergeant.

The man had then told the other Deputies that he would come back for them and their families to kill them and that it would be very easy to find their information.

EMS came to the scene and later refused to take him out of fear that he would attack them according to the report.

The man was then transported to the hospital in a patrol vehicle. While receiving care for his cut, he was reportedly still making threats to the deputies.

After receiving treatment, he was transported to Naples Jail.

According to the police report, there is audio footage of the man threatening each Deputy along with their families.

He is being charged with: Battery on(4 counts), Resisting Officer with Violence, Disorderly Intoxication, Intimidation– Threat with Death Serious Bodily Harm ( 4 counts).

