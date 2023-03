COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Deputies say they have arrested a dentist who had and was sharing over 1,000 child pornography files.

Stephen Layton from Tamiami Trial Dental Care has been charged with 100 counts of child pornography possession and 100 counts of child pornography transmission.

Deputies received a tip that led them to a drop box where they found more than a thousand explicit files including children, some even as young as five-year-old.