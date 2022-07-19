Collier County Corporal part of elite group as maritime bomb technician

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Corporal Todd Sanner recently completed the FBI’s maritime bomb technician program - making him one of 85 certified bomb technicians in the nation.

Cpl. Sanner is the only person certified to detonate a bomb underwater in Southwest Florida.

Before he could add this certification to his list, he first became a certified bomb technician in 2006, after completing a six-week course in the FBI’s bomb school.

In 2015, Cpl. Sanner decided he wanted to pursue becoming a maritime bomb technician after doing a one-week Public Safety Diver course. This started his years-long journey to get the certification.

Sergeant Anthony Perfetto, a supervisor of the CCSO Bomb Squad, described a situation in which Cpl. Sanner’s certification would be helpful:

“If we ever had a ship in our waters that had an IED attached to it, for example, Cpl. Sanner would now be able to safely handle the incident for us,” said Sgt. Perfetto.

Cpl. Sanner is a 32-year veteran of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and has been a member of the CCSO Bomb Squad for 18 years.