Collier County Commissioners Board could approve $95 million for Hurricane Ian cleanup

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Commissioners Board members could approve some much-needed funds for next year’s annual budget.

They are looking at 95 million dollars that would be used to help cover the cost of hurricane Ian's cleanup.

Not only would the money be used for debris cleanup but it would also go toward the stormwater and wastewater system in Collier County.

Commissioners also say it can be used to fix roads, bridges, parks, beaches, and county buildings.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office would also get additional funding under the proposal.

Naples city manager Jay Boodheshwar estimates losses close to 1.5 billion dollars in the city alone and using the findings of the preliminary reports after Hurricane Ian.

Boodheshwar says “there was a significant amount of homes, in fact, an entire neighborhood was submerged with at least three feet of water. Some areas got 6-7 feet of water. I would guess it's probably hundreds of households that will have a period of time that they're not going to be able to be in their homes.”