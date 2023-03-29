Collier County commemorate Veterans who served in Vietnam War

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday, March 29, is "Vietnam War Veterans Day" and Collier County is commemorating those who served in the United States Military during the Vietnam War.

March 29 was the date specified in the “Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam”.

Many Veteran organizations have a home base in Collier County and will be having ceremonies recognizing Veterans on Wednesday.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Veteran organizations in Collier County contact Ed Bonilla at 239-252-5713.