COLLIER COUNTY | Collier County Sheriff announces drug trafficking campaign

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk announces the latest push against drug trafficking through the campaign "Laced and Lethal."

As the Opioid-Fentanyl epidemic continues to evolve nationwide, Sheriff Rambosk is educating the public on the dangers of the deadly drug.

Sheriff Rambosk says deputies seized more than five pounds of Fentanyl between May and August of 2023. He says the lethal dose of Fentanyl is just as much as a few grains of sand. Sheriff

Rambosk says his first priority is to keep his first responders safe.

“The contact element and the aerosol problem with Fentanyl, we all need to be aware of," said Rambosk. "We don’t need to be afraid of it but we do need to know what we’re walking into."

The campaign, Laced and Lethal, is cracking down on not only the dealing of drugs but also the education. By working with the David Lawrence Center in Naples, they are teaming up to help people with substance abuse struggles.

“It really takes a community to do the work we need to do given this terrible Opioid epidemic," said Lee Fox, Peer Specialist and Care Coordinator for David Lawrence Center.

Deputies are not only working to keep drugs off the street but getting people the help they need.

Fox, who's in long-term addiction recovery, says it can be hard to realize you're not in the struggle alone.

“When we’re in addiction we can feel so alone in it, but this is a disease that doesn’t discriminate," said Fox. "Here we just really try and embrace that individual. It’s just really taking that first step that requires a lot of courage.”

Sheriff Rambosk says the department is committed to helping all citizens who seek rehabilitation.

“Safeguard our residents and get rid of drugs. Keep them out of Collier County,” said Rambosk.

More information on this campaign can be found on the Collier County Sheriff's Office's website.