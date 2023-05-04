Collier County celebrates 100 years with new exhibit honoring "Queen of Marco Island"

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Collier County turns 100 years old on May 8, 2023.

The county will host a Commemoration of the Collier County Centennial on the steps of Everglades City Hall on May 8, but a special exhibit in Marco Island is starting the celebration early.

The Queen of Marco & the Creation of Collier County exhibit opened Thursday, May 4, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. It will run through August 5.

The exhibit honors Tommie Barfield, known as the Queen of Marco Island, for her integral work in creating Collier County.

Barfield brought roads, ferries and schools to the island in the early 20th century. Lesser known is her work as a lobbyist on Barron Collier’s behalf in Tallahassee, convincing the legislature to create Collier County in 1923.