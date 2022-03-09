Collier County burn ban in effect

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — The Collier County Board of Commissioners authorized a burn ban that will be in effect until further notice.

The fire ban is said to prohibit outdoor fires of any types of burning that will leave visible emissions of yard waste, trash or damage.

The decision was made between the Collier County Bureau Emergency Services, Florida Forest Services, Collier County Fire Chiefs' Association, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Weather Service. The group decided on the burn ban due to certain environmental conditions that were met and March also being an abnormally dry period.

The ban does exempt all commercial agricultural burning, lawful controlled industrial or commercial environments that are regulated by the Florida Forest Service.

Outdoor grills, stoves, cookers and smokers can be used to cook if it is monitored carefully. The discharge of fireworks or sparklers are said to be prohibited during this time.

Any civilians who violate the burn ban will be charged with up to $15,000. The ban will be in effect until further notice.

