GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — One Golden Gate family is dealing with some unwanted visitors and they are not alone.

Tiffany Hanright and her family told Fox 4 they have seen as many as 5 bears on their property since moving to the area in July. Some bears have gotten as close to her house as hanging around her front door and in their backyard.

However, Hanright said the biggest nuisance is having to clean up garbage from her trash cans the bears have drug out each night.

She also said her husband caught the bear inaction one day from inside the house.

Tiffany Hanright COLLIER COUNTY | Bears making their presence known at Golden Gate family's home

Tiffany Hanright Bear running with Hanright's trash.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with Michael Orlando, Bear Program Coordinator with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC), and he said the FWC wants people to enjoy the bears but from a distance.

"If a bear is close to getting in your garbage, approaching, your house, or getting a close distance, basically, we just asked you to make sure you talk to the bear and make yourself look large," said Orlando. "Make sure there's no attractant, so no food available for the bear to come and get to, so that includes trash primarily."

The Hanrights' said they have had to get used to every precaution from putting heavy-duty locks on their trash cans, paying extra close attention to their dog, and making loud noises walking outside at night.

"Just yesterday it was knocked over, the bears tried getting in, and we won!" said Hanright. "The bears did not get our garbage today!"