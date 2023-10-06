COLLIER COUNTY | Attainable housing becoming a trend as market prices rise

NAPLES, Fla. — As housing prices continue to climb, attainable housing sites are popping up all over Southwest Florida.

Lauren Apicella, Realtor with eXp Reality, says her Naples customers are typically cash buyers, noting that over the last couple of years, she has seen a significant increase in people moving to the area and does not expect to see a slowdown anytime soon.

“Our median sales price is at $625,000," said Apicella. "What's amazing is in the last three years, we've grown over 60%, so home prices have just exploded down here.”

Apicella adds the price of paradise is now out of reach for those the community needs most, like teachers, nurses, and emergency services.

"Affordable housing really bridges that gap for them,” said Apicella.

According to the Collier County Housing Operations, 40,000 people commute to work in Collier County and Apicella is crediting this to the high market prices.

Sites like Aspire Luxury Housing by CIG Communities in Naples, which is putting aside 71 units for attainable housing are bringing relief to the community.

“Say a 700 square foot, one-bedroom unit, that at Market would rent for $2,100 a month, it might be $1,500 a month," said Gregg Fusaro, Partner with CIG Communities. "That's a car payment or more difference.”

Fusaro and his team are helping bring more employed individuals throughout the county. Along with another site the company is in the process of gaining approval for off Vanderbilt Beach Road in Naples.

“People in different areas that work in different areas have the opportunity to live near where they work, where they go to dinner, or where they play," said Fusaro.

Fox 4 is committed to continuing to cover Southwest Florida housing issues for you.