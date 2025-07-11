Collier County animal shelter temporarily suspends cat intake due to disease concerns

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Domestic Animal Services is pausing cat intake for two weeks as the shelter deals with a surge in feline illnesses and overcrowding.

The temporary closure will run from July 14 through July 30, with exceptions only for cats requiring immediate medical attention.

"We do not take this decision lightly," said Meredith McLean, DAS Division Director. "Despite the best efforts of our staff and volunteers, we're currently dealing with an increase in communicable diseases in cats, such as upper respiratory infections and panleukopenia."

The shelter has experienced a 60% increase in cat intake during June 2025 compared to the same month last year, reflecting a nationwide trend of shelter overcrowding, DAS said.

McLean said the pause will help reduce the shelter's cat population and protect animals already in their care.

"Temporarily pausing intake will help us reduce our feline census, protect the health of animals already in our care, and allow us to focus our resources on urgent, critical cases," McLean said.

This marks the first intake closure for the shelter in 2025. The decision was made after consultation with animal welfare experts to ensure the well-being of the shelter population.

To help address the overcrowding issue, the Collier County Board of County Commissioners has approved waiving adoption fees through September 9, 2025.

"Fostering is one of the most impactful ways people can help right now," McLean said. "We provide all veterinary care, supplies, and support; you just provide the space and love. Even a short-term foster can make a life-saving difference for these animals and help us reduce our feline population."

During the closure, the adoption center will remain open, and essential services including emergency response and animal control will continue without interruption.

Those interested in helping can adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate supplies. For more information, visit www.collierpets.com or call 239-252-7387.

