Collier County advises of water disinfection in September

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Water Division is advising the public of a change in the water disinfection process for drinking water, beginning September 1.

The county will temporarily change the way it disinfects drinking water. Free chlorine disinfectants will be used through September 29.

While these changes take place, residents may notice a change in taste and smell of their drinking water, as well as cloudy or discolored water. While the water is safe to drink, residents are advised to run the faucet until the water is clear.

This is an annual procedure in Collier County to ensure water quality is maintained.

People on dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate should contact their physician for guidance on accommodating the change in disinfectants. Customers who have fish tanks or aquatic species should consult with a professional to avoid any problems associated with chlorine.

