NAPLES | $25-30 million international arts center coming to Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — As arts and culture continue to gain attraction, a new facility bearing the name of late vocalist Luciano Pavarotti was recently announced.

The International Arts Center is being brought to the area by the Pavarotti Foundation and Theater in the Garden, two not-for-profit organizations.

"The growth of the arts in this region has opened the door for this to happen," said Livio Ferrari, Director for Theater in the Garden. "The mission of Luciano Pavarotti has always been to bring opera and arts and music to the people, so the components of free admission, it has to be in this project."

Ferrari says the 25 to 30 million dollar project will be an indoor and outdoor place for artists of all disciplines to gather. The venue will also feature a projection wall for people on the outside to see what is going on inside as well. Along with a museum based on a replica of Pavarotti's home.

"At least 50 to 60 organizations, cultural organizations, in the Collier County that did not have a stage will now have both an indoor and an outdoor stage," said Roger Weatherburn-Baker, Communications Executive.

As for a definite location, Ferrari says they are looking around Naples with the hope of being as close inside of the City as possible. However, finding a vacant lot he says will be a challenge.

Ferrari says the international arts institute will be the first of its kind with 900 seats available to the public.

"So much of our economy depends on visitors," said Ferrari. "The more we can do to bring people to your county, the better it is going to be for our community."

The group is now in the fundraising phase for what could be a new trademark for culture in Collier County.