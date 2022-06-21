Collier Community Foundation grants $35,000 to Child’s Path

NAPLES, Fla. — Child’s Path announced they are accepting a grant from the Collier Community Foundation of $35,000.

The money will go directly toward nutritious, take-home snacks for children who attend the Child’s Path Moorings center in Naples and the Child’s Path Santa Barbara center in Golden Gate.

The grant came from the Collier Community Foundation’s 2022 Food & Hunger Grant cycle. This is part of the Your Passion, Your Collier campaign.

Child’s Path CEO, Heather Singleton, said this grant is even more helpful to the families they serve considering the recent rates of inflation.

“Between the lingering financial impacts of the pandemic and inflation hitting 40-year highs, many children go without a healthy dinner,” Singleton said. “We are so grateful for the financial support from the Collier Community Foundation to assist our families in providing the proper nutrition for their children during these challenging times.”