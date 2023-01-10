Collier Commissioners seeking to repeal rental ordinance

NAPLES, Fla. — Across SWFL rental hikes have been at an all-time high and it has been a topic of discussion for the Collier County Board of County Commissioners and the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.

On January 10, the board will meet to consider repealing a rental ordinance that was passed in October.

It was passed by a 3-2.

The ordinance requires residential landlords to provide a 60-day written notice of a rental increase of over 5% to tenants with leases of one year or longer.

Failure to do so would result in a penalty of up to five hundred dollars.

Commissioner Chris Hall has been a proponent of doing away with this ordinance.

In a December 23rd meeting he said that as commissioners it’s their job to protect everybody, both the tenant and landlord.

“It’s not that we don't care. It's not that we don't acknowledge that there is a major problem, we're just saying that as a governing body, it’s not our place to dictate to those individuals,” Hall said.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. Board of County Commission Chambers Collier County Government Center.

