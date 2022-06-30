Collier Co. deputies save bicyclist’s life

NAPLES, Fla. — Three deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were nominated for the CCSO Life Saving Award after performing life-sustaining rescue efforts on a bicyclist who was having a heart attack.

On Wednesday, Detective Scott Pepin was driving south on Airport-Pulling Road near Hawksridge Drive when he noticed a man fall off his electric bicycle onto the sidewalk. Detective Pepin pulled over and saw the man on the ground with his electric bike on top of him.

When Detective Pepin found that the man didn’t have a pulse, Pepin immediately began applying chest compressions.

While this was happening, Sergeant Natalie Ashby was driving by and stopped to help Detective Pepin with CPR.

Soon after that, Deputy Aidan Brennan came on the scene - getting his AED out of his patrol car. Deputy Brennan applied the AED pads to the man and delivered rescue breaths while Sergeant Ashby and Detective Pepin took turns doing chest compressions.

Another detective, Detective Cari DePasquale radioed for paramedics. All three of the deputies continued providing lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital.

The three deputies took the man’s bike and groceries he had been carrying to his residence.

While at the hospital, the man regained consciousness and was able to breathe on his own. Detective Pepin stopped by the hospital to check on the man. Pepin learned that the man had suffered a heart attack - but was expected to survive.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk commended the deputies for their work.

“The actions of these deputies exemplify the CCSO commitment to the preservation of life,” Sheriff Rambosk said.