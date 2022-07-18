Watch Now
Collier Co. community group working to help feed free-roaming cats

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of stray and feral cats are bringing people together to help feed the felines in Collier County.

Collier County ‘For The Love of Cats’ organization says there are thousands of cats believed to be living in the wild there.

‘For The Love of Cats’ says since the pandemic, they noticed a greater need for people to step up and help out.

The rising cost of cat food is causing some people to stop feeding the cats since they're no longer able to afford it.

This weekend, volunteers handed out more than 75,000 pounds of cat food to fifty people to help feed the felines.

“It's the beginning and it will help these people keep food for these cats probably for the next three or four months,” Jan Rich, founder of 'For The Love of Cats,' said. “So it will get these people through the rainy season in the hurricane season.”

‘For the Love of Cats’ is asking the community to help donate cat food. If you are interested, you can call 'For the Love Cats' at 239 -642-8674.

