Collier animal shelter offering free pet microchipping all May

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — May is National Chip Your Pet Month, and the Collier County Domestic Animal Shelter (DAS) is offering free microchipping through May 31.

Collier County residents can bring their pets to the shelter, located at 7210 Davis Blvd, Naples, and get them chipped for free.

Collier DAS said the goal od Chip Your Pet Month is to raise awareness and encourage pet owners to take this step to protect their animals.

Veterinary offices or animal shelters can use the contact information on microchips to contact the owner in case you lose your pets. It’s important to note that microchips aren’t a GPS device.

No appointment is needed to get your pet chipped this month. Just head to Collier DAS, every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.