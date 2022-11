The Florida Department of Emergency Management will begin collecting waterway debris from Hurricane Ian this week.

FDEM urges Collier County residents to report waterway debris by sending pictures and locations to waterwaydebris@colliercountyfl.gov.

Upload pictures using the hashtag Collier County 311, or use their app or website.

