Clam Pass Beach reopens to visitors as some remain wary of post Ian water

NAPLES, Fla. — Christmas came a little early for some as Clam Pass Beach reopened to the public Friday.

It’s one of the first beaches in Southwest Florida to open after Hurricane Ian, as many were washed away or left devastated by debris. A recovery that may still require a little more time.

At the entrance of Clam Pass Beach, there’s a warning for potential red tide in the area. The beach is open but it still has some a little wary about getting in the water.

"Not swimming weather," said one beach visitor. "Yeah, not swimming weather.”

"It’s pretty cold!" said another. "It’s pretty cold for Naples!”

A cold day at Clam Pass Beach.

“We’ve been coming to Naples for years and this is one of the places that we like to come," said Annette Gosselin, visiting from Connecticut. "So we were curious to see whether it was open and apparently it is.”

Open since Friday, as the beach is one of the first to reopen since Hurricane Ian.

“We’ve had to push it back a couple of times," said Christina Carson, Senior Park Ranger with Collier County Parks & Rec. "But we really wanted to have it open for Christmas and, luckily, we were able to meet that date.”

Pushed back so that time could go into clearing the beach of debris. Even the half-mile boardwalk going thru a few renovations as well.

"For now, people can get down to the beach, enjoy the sand, the sunshine — when it comes out — and the water.”

Water that’s been left to the discretion of visitors.

"We wouldn’t prohibit anyone from swimming- you’re absolutely entitled to," says Carson. "People have been doing it since the day after the hurricane. Would I personally? No.”

It’s what’s in those waters that has cause for concern. As some are a little more willing to brave the surf than others.

“I would as long as the temperature was appropriate," said Gosselin. "That doesn’t scare me- what’s in the water and the after effect of the hurricane.”

“I would not swim in the ocean yet because I just know what has been engulfed in the ocean," said Mary Lee Caruso, who lives in Naples. "There’s been boats and cars and toilets.”

Since Ian, the Department of Health have issued several advisories telling visitors to stay away from the water because of debris and bacteria. At Clam Pass, we saw a warning saying red tide may be present.

"We are proactively trying to keep the beaches clean," said Carson. "But we still advise everybody to be very cautious.”

A little caution that can go a long way in Southwest Florida’s hurricane recovery.

“No other place to be, it’s beautiful," said Trina Schandrowski, lives in Cape Coral. "99% of the time except for today!”

Visitors can check beach conditions online by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website. Providing more sense of mind before hitting the surf.