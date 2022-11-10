City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions after reopening several beach access points

NAPLES, Fla. — On Thursday, surfers down in Naples were taking advantage of the waves created by Nicole, but it's debris leftover from Hurricane Ian that has city leaders saying it's not safe.

Here are the access locations that have been reopened.

Naples Fire-Rescue Department FB

On Thursday, surfers like David Baniak said it was Nicole that brought him out to Naples Beach.

“With Nicole passing, it's causing a wind swell to come in and the gulf coast a lot of the surfers do chase those storms,” said Baniak.

Jay Boodheshwar, City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.

“We have 40 beach accesses and some of them received some pretty significant damages,” said Boodheshwar.

Boodheshwar said Damages have left all access points with harmful debris in the sand and the ocean.

Boodheshwar says the city has assessed the reopened access points for safety.

“What better location for people to get together and have some enjoyment, than the beach,” said Boodheshwar.

On Thursday, Boodheshwar said the city was also able to reopen about 100 feet of the Naples Pier.

“We verified that it is structurally sound, it doesn't go over the water it goes to about the water's edge, it's somewhat of a sense of normalcy,” said Boodheshwar.

Boodheshwar told Fox 4 it will take months for the entire pier to be rebuilt.

A process, people like David Baniak said they will continue to watch from the surfside.

“Yes, definitely yes. It's one of those hobbies that you just gotta get addicted to, and then once you are addicted, it could be Hurricane Ian, you just gotta know your limits,” said Baniak.