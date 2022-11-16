City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties

NAPLES, Fla — On Wednesday, some families living in Naples said the best place for temporary housing after the hurricane–is right outside their front door.

Naples city council members discussed ways they should approach people who are living in things like RVs and tents on their private property.

City leaders wanted to make sure that people living in what they call temporary homes, are doing it in areas that are safe.

Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.

Leonard Sartin, who is living in an RV outside his family members' house in Naples, said six months should be the max.

Sartin traveled down from Indiana in his RV to help a family member rebuild their home after Hurricane Ian.

Sartin said certain circumstances call for allowances like temporary housing.

"Hurricanes are circumstances,” said Sartin.

On Wednesday, Naples city leaders said the goal is to make sure these temporary homes are built and placed in a safe space.

Sartin said any other way would only add to the price to rebuild.

"It would be more expensive, but yeah it would be more expensive so we would stay in a hotel," said Sartin.

City leaders said the applications would be handled by the city’s fire department and would mean changing or adding exemptions to existing city codes.