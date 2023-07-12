City of Naples hosts hurricane prep open house

NAPLES, Fla. — Wednesday, the City of Naples hosted a Hurricane Preparedness Open House to help the community become more resilient.

Following Hurricane Ian's destruction, the City is taking proactive measures to safeguard the lives of citizens, community, staff and property.

The open house was held at Naples City Hall Wednesday morning, from 9 to 11 a.m.

If you missed the event, the City has tips available online to help you and your family be prepared this hurricane season.

For tips on everything from evacuation zones to building an emergency supply kit, visit Naples' Hurricane Preparedness website.