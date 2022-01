NAPLES, Fla. — Voters will get a chance to make their voices heard in the 2022 City of Naples Election.

There are five candidates vying for three seats on the council.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and voters who vote in person must do so at their assigned precinct.

Voters can find their assigned precinct on their voter information card or at www.CollierVotes.gov under the “Voters” tab.