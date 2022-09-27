City of Naples declares Local State of Emergency

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann signed a Local State of Emergency for the city in response to Hurricane Ian today at noon.

Naples is currently at a Level 1 activation, which means normal daily work operations have been stopped and the city is at its highest level of storm preparation. The city’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be partially activated starting at 5 p.m. tonight.

Residents are advised to stay off the roads after sunset tonight and through tomorrow. All city building and facilities are currently closed.

The city is also encouraging residents to follow the voluntary evacuation notice issued for Zone A in Collier County. Collier County will have General Population Shelters opening at 5:00pm today as a last resort. The following pet-friendly general population shelters will be opening:

• Oak Ridge Middle School, 14975 Collier Blvd, Naples

• Corkscrew Middle School, 1165 Oil Well Rd, Naples

• Golden Gate Middle School, 2701 48th Terrace SW. Naples

• Immokalee Middle School, 401 North 9th ST, Immokalee