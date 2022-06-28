City Of Naples CRA approves master plan for the Naples Design District

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) announced the approval of the DPZ CoDESIGN Master Plan for the newly designated Naples Design District, formerly described as the 41-10 Mixed-Use Area.

“The Naples Design District is an exciting, eclectic area that has so much potential. It will evolve into the next place to be.” Vice Mayor Mike McCabe, CRA Chair said.

The Master Plan seeks to amplify current infrastructures, such as enhancing the unique alleyway system with the Design Walk, a picturesque and active promenade to complement the art, design, and dining scene already in progress.

The CRA hopes that the Master Plan satisfies its three key goals: