City of Naples announces road closure through the end of the year

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Players (TNP) and The City of Naples announce that 4th Avenue will be closed due to construction through the end of the year.

The closure is due to the TNP renovation project.

TNP

The city of Naples says local access will still be available east of 4th Avenue and west of fifth avenue.

The intersection of 4th Avenue South and 7th Street will be closed to all traffic.

The TNP and the city of Naples are working to open the street as often as possible. The city has already said it will be opening the street for downtown's special events and high-traffic dates.

The road closure will begin Monday, May 8 with the first temporary re-opening scheduled to accommodate the 4th of July holiday.