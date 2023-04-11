City of Marco Island imposes additional water irrigation restrictions

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island is imposing additional water irrigation restrictions.

Beginning immediately and ending August 1, 2023, the city is reducing irrigation from 3 days per week to 2 days per week in order to enhance the City’s potable water production capabilities given current drought conditions.

The temporary measures remove Monday and Tuesday from the allowable irrigation days.

Water irrigation is allowed from 12:01 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday for properties with odd-numbered addresses and Thursday and Sunday with even-numbered addresses.

Please see the table below for allowable irrigation days and times.

For questions, please contact Customer Service at (239) 394-3880 option 1.

