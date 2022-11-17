City, county set end date for storm debris pickup

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples city and Collier County leaders say they are far enough ahead with Hurricane Ian debris removal that they can set an end date for collections.

They jointly announced Thursday, December 15 as the final date for setting out storm-related debris.

City representatives said their debris removal contractor has collected more than 75% of reported debris, ahead of the target of Thanksgiving Day.

The contractor will remain operating until all debris is cleared. The city is assisting in debris removal from alleyways and cul-de-sacs.

With the transition back to normal operations, Naples city leaders also announced that regularly-scheduled horticulture collections will resume the following Monday, December 19.

