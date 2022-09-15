Children survive stabbing; man charged with abuse, attempted murder

NAPLES, Fla. — Two children are in stable condition Thursday after being reportedly stabbed in their Naples bedroom.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a home on Ibis Cove Circle in Naples, where a woman said a 47-year-old man named Trevor Kilian had just stabbed two children, ages 5 and 7.

Deputies said the boy suffered two stab wounds to the back and the girl suffered a single stab wound to the chest. They said it appeared they had been attacked while still in their beds.

Both children had suffered collapsed lungs; they were rushed to Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment.

An incident report states Kilian was found with self-inflicted cuts to his arms. The woman reported Kilian as saying "I stabbed them, I stabbed them; What have I done?"

Deputies found the knife believed used in the attack in the master bedroom.

The family had reportedly moved to the area from Canada. According to the incident report, the woman who called law enforcement said Kilian had recently stopped long-term use of synthetic cannabis and had been "acting abnormally and would have manic episodes."

She said Kilian had never harmed her or the children prior to the incident.

Kilian was taken to North Collier Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

He is charged with two counts each of aggravated child abuse and attempted murder. As of Thursday morning, bond has not been set. His first appearance before a judge is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

Investigators have not revealed the relationship between Kilian, the woman, and the children.