CCSO: Woman arrested after child drowns in bathtub

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a woman after a child drowns in a bathtub.

Detectives arrested a 29-year-old woman on a manslaughter charge after an investigation found she left an infant in her care alone in a bathtub, leading to the child drowning, and then lied to deputies about how it happened.

Detectives said Nicole Marie Laber of Golden Gate Estates staged the child’s death to make it appear as if it were an accident.

Deputies responded to a report of a drowning at Laber’s residence on Everglades Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. on June 17. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to CCSO, Laber initially told deputies she briefly left the infant inside the house unattended while she went to retrieve her dog and another young child in her care after they went out the front door. When she returned she found the infant slumped over on the floor, face-down, in the dog’s water bowl.

CCSO says further investigation by deputies revealed Laber left the infant unattended in a bathtub while strapped to a booster seat. The infant drowned after the booster seat tipped over and trapped the child under a few inches of water.

CCSO investigators say afterward, Laber cleaned up the scene, dressed the deceased child in a diaper, and lied to deputies by saying the child drowned in the dog’s water bowl.

Laber is in the Collier County jail charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

