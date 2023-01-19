CCSO: Ten arrested in East Naples duplex for illegal drugs

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested ten people and confiscated trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other illegal drugs during search warrants on Wednesday.

Detectives, with help from SWAT, executed the warrants at 3529 Seagrape Ave.

Investigators say the duplex is well known to detectives for illegal activity and has been the target of numerous code enforcement complaints and violations over the years.

CCSO says Deputies have responded to 13 drug overdoses, including three fatal overdoses, at the duplex since 2020.

They say detectives found 27 grams of fentanyl, along with other illegal drugs, inside a shed belonging to resident Sherman Leon Ware, 59.

Ware is charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of cocaine, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

During the search, they report funding several other drugs and narcotic equipment and paraphernalia throughout the duplex.

Detectives also found a loaded handgun in the room of resident Christopher Lee Kapish, who is a convicted felon.

Kapish is charged with possession of a firearm by a Florida convicted felon, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.