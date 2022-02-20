CCSO take a man into custody for Disorderly Intoxication

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Collier County Deputies responded to the scene of a disorderly drunk man and took and him into custody on February 19, at the location of a casino at 506 South Street in Immokalee.

According to the police report the man was coming back from the casino and had been drinking.

Deputies said in the report that he had a strong odor of alcohol and a slurred speech along with difficulty standing.

A witness from the casino said that the man fell inside the event center and in the green room at the casino.

The man was then reported to have been cut off of alcohol beverages and told to leave.

According to the report the man’s friend said he would drive him home, however, the man refused. He would not stay in his friend's vehicle to wait.

Officers advised him to stay in the car and the man still refused.

The man then reportedly caused a scene with patrons and staff.

According to the report, he was taken into custody and charged with Disorderly Intoxication.