COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies need your help finding a suspect who is involved in a smash-and-grab vehicle burglary at the YMCA on Kent Road, Bonita Springs.

Investigators say the suspect used the credit cards he stole from Walmart on February 3, 2022, at other stores around Collier County.

If you recognize him call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.