CCSO: Suspect arrested for stealing government vehicle

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Deputies have found the suspect who reportedly stole a Collier County government vehicle in January.

Detectives reportedly arrested Rodolfo Biox Fonseca, 30, and charged him with grand theft over $100,000 for stealing a John Deere front-end loader that belonged to the Collier County Growth Management.

The vehicle was stolen on January 12, and was first located outside a house that was said to be under construction in Golden Gate Estates; once Deputies began to head over to the location, the vehicle was gone.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle, by construction tracks, parked deep into some woods a few hours after it was reported missing.

There were said to be court documents found in the stolen vehicle that connected Biox Fonseca to a case that involved him having a Dade County address. Deputies then learned that Fonseca had an address tied back to the location of where the construction vehicle was first located.

Detectives also found that there is an active warrant from Collier County for failure of appearing in court in regards to a traffic citation.

Detectives located Fonseca in his driveway and placed him under arrest on March 2.

Fonseca reportedly provided a full confession.

CCSO Facebook



