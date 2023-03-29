CCSO seizes enough fentanyl to kill over 19,000 people

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff's Office seized enough fentanyl to wipe out a small community during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old, Erik Santana, and charged him with fentanyl trafficking.

A deputy spotted Santana driving in Immokalee around 7:30 p.m. that's when deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested Santana for driving without a license.

A vehicle search turned up 38.57 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill over 19 thousand people, roughly the size of the City of Naples.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 1 kilogram of fentanyl can potentially kill 500,000 people. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, is considered a potentially deadly dose.