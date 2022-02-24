Watch
CCSO: Naples woman brought a gun onto Golden Gate Elementary School property

Collier County Sheriff's Office
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:21 AM, Feb 24, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a Naples woman was charged with a felony after detectives say she brought a gun onto Golden Gate Elementary School property Wednesday.

34-year-old Amber Straub is charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Detectives say a school staff member noticed the gun under Straub’s clothing as she was walking a child towards the school.

Investigators say a deputy asked Straub if she had a gun on her and she told them she did.

The police report says the deputy recovered the 9 mm Glock pistol and arrested Straub.

Detectives say they believe Straub did not have malicious intent but did possess the weapon on school grounds.

