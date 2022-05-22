CCSO: Naples man charged with animal cruelty after bird was found trapped in his car

NAPLES, Fla. — A 63-year-old Naples man was arrested after leaving his bird locked in a hot car for several hours parked outside a plaza at the location of 7550 Mission Hills Drive.

On Saturday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a woman who said she had been checking on the bird trapped in the car for the last two hours. She also said that the bird appeared to be stressed and that it looked as though someone was living out of the vehicle.

When CCSO arrived at the location, the bird, a multi-colored cocktail parrot, reportedly appeared distressed and the owner identified as Shawn Wilder, 63, was nowhere to be found. A call was made to the fire department so that the bird could be helped.

Shortly after, another deputy arrived at the scene, Wilder showed up and the fire department was canceled.

The temperature outside was reading 93 degrees from the Deputy's cruiser.

According to the Deputy’s statement, the bird was pacing back and forth around its cage and appeared to be panting with its feathers fluffed up.

Wilder was ordered to turn the AC on when deputies noted that it was much hotter in the vehicle than outside.

The Deputy went to his vehicle and read a web article that pointed to signs of the bird having a heat stroke which could result in death.

According to the report, water was sprinkled on the bird and Domestic Animal Services (DAS) came to the scene.

DAS did a temperature read on a few vehicles that ranged from 100 degrees to 125 degrees.

The DAS informed deputies that the bird was in danger and then Wilder was arrested.

He was transported to Naples Jail Center.