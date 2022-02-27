CCSO: Naples man arrested for driving under the influence

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies were dispatched in regards to a disturbance made from a caller who said that a man had visited the location earlier and that she did not want him there; she also told Deputies he was intoxicated while driving his vehicle on February 26.

Once Deputies arrived, the woman had told Deputies that the man was driving slowly and Deputies walked out of the woman’s trailer where she pointed out his gray Honda.

According to the report, the man drove away as soon as the Deputies approached his vehicle and he reportedly failed to turn on his lights.

Deputies followed him all the way down to the end of the road.

According to the report, the driver had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

His pants were reportedly unbuckled and Deputies say there was a possibility he urinated himself.

The Deputy asked the man why he sped away and responded that he was coming from his girlfriend's house and then stated his “wife’s” house.

He did not pass the Deputies DUI investigation so Deputies brought him to the Immokalee Jail Center where he refused to take a breath test.

He was charged with a DUI and was given a citation for driving with a suspended license.