CCSO: Man arrested for starting a physical fight

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County Deputy responded to a call in reference to a fight that was physically in progress at 2963 Francis Avenue on February 19.

According to the police report, the caller who reported the incident to Deputies, was informing the Deputy that two males were physically fighting on the other side of the fence in his neighbor's yard.

Once the Deputies arrived, they witnessed the two men arguing and making threats of violence as they were trying to calm the men down. The names of the two men were then identified.

The first man who Deputies spoke with said that he was walking his dog and came home to Jeff Cyruis, who is identified as the second man, on his property.

Cyruis was reportedly standing at his door yelling at him with his vehicle parked in the man’s driveway. According to the report, Cyruis then struck the man in the face. The man said that he fought back.

The man then told Deputies that Cyruis struck him with what he thought was a pot.

According to the report, Deputies did notice a slight swelling on the man’s right side of the face along with a small scrape on the back of his left arm with fresh blood reportedly oozing from it.

The man told Deputies that if they did not arrest Cyruis , he would shoot Cyruis if he ever showed up to his house again.

Cyruis told Deputies that he did not know what the other man was talking about and that he did not do anything.

According to the report, Deputies noticed there were no injuries on Cyruis except that he had sand all over him.

Because Cyruis had an unwillingness to speak with Deputies, and the other man had injuries, Cyruis was taken to Naples Jail Center and charged with battery for starting a physical fight.